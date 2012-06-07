* German's Cal 13 contract on EEX reaches 19-month low

* French nuclear output availability to rise by 3 gigs next week

* Spot falls on lower demand, rainy weather

PARIS, June 7 The German power contract for 2013 delivery on the EEX bourse hit a fresh 19-month low on Thursday, tracking a fall in oil prices.

The 2013 delivery contract fell to 48.35 euros ($60.62) per megawatt hour (MWh), down 1 cent on the day. It earlier reached $48.25, the lowest since Nov. 17, 2010 when the contract closed at 48.19 euros.

The French equivalent contract on EEX fell to 49.88 euros/MWh, the lowest since Jan. 23 on the exchange.

Brent crude rose as high as $101.93 a barrel early in the day and later tell back to around $100.

Spot prices fell due to forecasts for lower demand for Friday, because many Germans tend to take the day between the Thursday's Corpus Christi holiday and the weekend.

France's Friday delivery prices fell by 2 euros to 39.25 euros/MWh in the over-the-counter market, while the equivalent German contract eased by 25 cents to 38.00 euros/MWh.

France's peak consumption was seen at 54,500 MW on Friday, down from 56,000 MW on Thursday. Next week's demand levels were expected to hover at between 54,500 MW and 55,200 MW with temperatures still below average levels.

Nuclear output levels remained very low for the time of year with French power grid RTE predicting levels would gradually rise from the start of next week by some 3,000 MW.

French hydropower levels at a three-year high of 73 percent, up four percentage points on the week, also helped push prices lower.

In other news, analysts forecast European Union carbon permit prices in the second half of 2012 at 7.55 euros ($9.44) per tonne of emissions in a Reuters poll on Thursday.

This lowers their forecast by 8 percent from a month earlier on concerns over Europe's debt crisis and market oversupply.

($1 = 0.7960 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli,; Editing by Jane Baird)