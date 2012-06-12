* Europe debts seen undermining demand, supply ample
* Spot rises on cool weather, less solar
FRANKFURT, June 12 Germany's front year power
position hit another 19-month low on Tuesday as European leaders
continued their struggle to find a solution to the region's debt
crisis, which erodes confidence in the local demand outlook for
electricity.
The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload position
reached 47.80 euros ($6,000)a megawatt hour (MWh), down
15 cents from its Monday close.
The German year-ahead position was last this low, at 47.72
euros on the bourse, on Nov. 17, 2010. It has lost 8.6 percent
this year.
The same German 2013 delivery contract in the wider
wholesale (OTC) market fell to 47.75 euros, down 20 cents on
Friday's levels.
The equivalent French 2013 delivery contract in the
over-the-counter market was last unchanged at 49.30 euros but
had hit an intraday low earlier of 49 euros.
French Societe Generale said its average for the German Cal
'13 benchmark contract, the most liquid in Europe's wholesale
power market, was 49.3 euros over the third quarter and would
rise back to 53.40 euros by the end of the year.
"We see demand underperforming because of strong economic
headwinds in Europe, at a time of material new thermal build
influx, and on top of a large and growing base of renewable
generation," it wrote in a research note.
But it also said while there was limited upside for perhaps
two years, the downside was also probably limited unless the
euro crisis spread further.
Deutsche Bank Research on Monday had revised its forecast
for the German power price curve lower.
The bank saw baseload power for 2013 at an average 51.60
euros, down from 55.10 euros in it previous forecast.
Oil, coal and carbon prices were weaker on Tuesday.
Spot power prices rose to reach parity in both Germany and
France, reflecting cool temperatures for the time of year and
less-than-anticipated midday solar power output.
Day ahead delivery baseload power in Germany BD1DE-D was
up 1.50 euros at 47.75 euros and up 75 euros in France to the
same level.
($1 = 0.7993 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)