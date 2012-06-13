* Takes some support from higher Brent, coal

* Spot down on high solar output expectations

* Nuclear operators want compensation for exit

FRANKFURT, June 13 Germany's front-year power contract edged above a 19-month low on Wednesday in volatile trading as Brent crude picked up after four sessions of losses, while carbon was lower and gas traded sideways.

The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload position was up 7 euro cents at 47.85 euros ($60) a megawatt hour (MWh) from its Tuesday close.

The German year-ahead position has lost 9.4 percent this year and was last this low on Nov. 17, 2010, when it reached 47.72 euros on the bourse. The next support level at 47.05 euros was reached on Nov. 11, 2010.

The same German 2013 delivery contract in the wider wholesale (OTC) market was up 10 cents on the day at 47.90 euros.

The equivalent French 2013 delivery contract in the over-the-counter market gained 20 cents to 49.10 euros.

Oil was mostly pressured by weak economic data from the United States, with WTI down by over $1 a barrel, on concerns about recession in Europe and across other big consumer countries.

Coal for cif North Europe was $0.40 cents up at $95.80 euros a tonne after a sharp slide on the previous day.

Spot power prices dropped on an anticipated rise in solar power, while wind output will be lower over the next three days and there were a number of unexpected short-term outages of conventional power stations, traders said.

Solar output will approach 15 GW during midday hours over the next three days, weather data showed.

Day-ahead delivery baseload power in Germany was down 1.50 euros at 46.60 euros, while the same French contract was 90 cents off at 47.30 euros.

In plant slippages, E.ON's 450 MW Schkopau A plant will be offline until June 15; RWE's 618 MW Niederaussem H offline until the end of Wednesday; and the 359 MW gas turbine plant Emsland C out until the end of business on Thursday.

EnBW showed its 505 MW Karlsruhe coal block nr 7 will be down until midday on Thursday.

Damages sought by E.ON AG from the enforced shutdown of nuclear power stations total 8 billion euros, a company spokesman said. A newspaper report had put the estimated damages for the country's four nuclear operators at 15 billion after the government's decision to phase out nuclear last year.

($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jane Baird)