* Temperatures in France to rise after cold snap

* Increase in French nuclear, German solar outputs

* Lower oil prices weigh on forward contracts

PARIS, June 14 European power spot prices fell on Thursday, driven by a forecast return to sunnier weather at the end of this week and higher German solar output, while lower oil prices weighed on front-year power contracts.

France's day-ahead baseload prices fell 4.8 euros to 42.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while Friday's delivery baseload contract in Germany was 4.35 euros lower at 42.25 euros a MWh.

Temperatures in France are set to rise next week, closing the gap with seasonal averages of around 25 degrees Celsius, weather data showed. German solar output is also expected to increase before the weekend.

French hydropower levels continued to rise this week to 75 percent of capacity, up two percentage points on the previous week, grid operator RTE data showed.

The French power grid also predicts that nuclear availability levels will rise by 2,500 MW by the end of next week to 42,750 MW.

On the consumption side, levels are expected to rise gradually to a peak of 56,800 MW at the end of next week. Demand will rise on Friday to 54,900 MW, up from 54,400 MW on Thursday.

Forward power prices fell back to 19-month lows at 47.6 euros for Germany's front-year power contract BY1DE-1Y, down 30 cents, and 48.9 euros for the equivalent French contract BY1FR-1Y, which shed 20 cents.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday as investors awaited a meeting in Vienna later in the day of oil producer group OPEC and ahead of the closely watched Greek elections at the weekend. O/R. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)