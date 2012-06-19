* German, French power curve rebound slightly after lows

* Fuels environment still negative in euro zone crisis

* Spot up on lower wind, solar power outlook (Updates prices, adds story links)

FRANKFURT, June 19 Germany's front-year power price came off a 19-month low on Tuesday afternoon as Brent crude bounced yet demand prospects remained dimmed by euro zone .

"An immediate Greek euro zone exit has been averted (by Sunday's election outcome), but the debt crisis is still escalating, undermining confidence in Europe's internal energy market," one trader said.

The EEX bourse's front-year German baseload contract was up 20 cents on the day at 47.80 euros ($60.0) a megawatt hour after touching a low of 47.35 euros.

That was its lowest since Nov. 11, 2010, when it traded at 47.05 euros.

It has lost over 9 percent year to date.

In the OTC market, the same German contract traded up 10 cents at 47.70 euros. France's contract for 2013 also traded 10 cents higher at 49.15 euros OTC.

Oil traded well above $96, up from a 17-month low as the investor focus shifted to Iranian nuclear talks and hopes for further monetary stimulus from central banks.

Coal and gas prices declined. The latter are forecast by Societe Generale to fall in the coming 12 months on weak demand and rising Russian supply.

EU carbon emissions allowances staged a bit of a recovery, rising for a ninth day on some optimism that the EU will make a set-aside proposal next month to prop up the market. Dec 2012 delivery was up 2.7 percent at 7.62 euros a tonne.

Spot power prices were higher as wind power forecasts remained below 5 GW for the next three days after over 10 GW of wind capacity had been utilised at the weekend.

Solar output was also forecast to ease to around 5 to 10 GW over the next three days, and the French nuclear supply balance was tighter, traders said.

Overall the summer price trend is lower as there is no sign of any heat waves that would boost consumption, traders said. Week-ahead and July prices were also down.

Temperatures in the region are set to climb to 18 degrees Celsius on the coast and mostly 22 to 25 degrees in the centre, with 30 degrees possible in the southeast.

But there will also be showers and storms in various regions for the rest of the week, which will ease temperatures slightly.

The German day-ahead baseload position was up 2.90 euros at 49.55 euros, and peakload power for Wednesday gained 4.20 euros to 58.20 euros. In France, the base contract rose by 3.00 euros to 49.0 euros per MWh.

Spain's Iberdrola may team up with a peer or a private equity firm to finance its 1.6 billion euro investment in a wind farm off Germany's Baltic coast.

In regional energy trends, the North Stream pipeline bringing gas from Russia into north German appears to have shut for a four-day maintenance, according to Point Carbon.

($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Baird and Jason Neely)