* Renewable energy output seen reaching 20 GW Friday
* Forwards ease on oil hitting 18-month low
PARIS, June 20 European spot power prices fell
on Thursday on the back of forecasts showing sharply higher wind
and solar output in Germany.
The German day-ahead baseload position fell by 5.50
euros at 41.50 euros ($52.32)a megawatt hour while the
corresponding contract in France fell by 4.50 euros to 41.75.
Renewable energy output was expected to reach 20 GW on
Friday in Germany, including 9 GW of wind power, up from a total
of 12 GW on Thursday.
The summer price trend was lower, with no sign of a heat
wave that would boost power consumption.
Along the forward curve, front-year power contracts eased
slightly, tracking oil hitting 18-month low near $90 on weak
data.
In the German wholesale market Cal '13 contract
fell by 10 cents to to 47.75 euros. France's equivalent contract
for 2013 eased by 5 cents to 49.10 euros.
Brent crude oil dropped more than 2 percent to hit an
18-month low close to $90 per barrel o n Thursday, as weak
economic data from China and the United States darkened the
global growth outlook and pointed to lower prospects for oil
demand. [O/R}
"The only thing currently preventing the year-ahead contract
from falling more is the high outage levels in French nuclear
power plants and German coal-fired plants," one trader said.
The outage level in French nuclear energy is at its highest
for the past four years, traders said, adding prices could start
rising in July if EDF does not repair its unplanned outages
fast.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by William Hardy)