* Renewable energy output seen reaching 20 GW Friday

* Forwards ease on oil hitting 18-month low

PARIS, June 20 European spot power prices fell on Thursday on the back of forecasts showing sharply higher wind and solar output in Germany.

The German day-ahead baseload position fell by 5.50 euros at 41.50 euros ($52.32)a megawatt hour while the corresponding contract in France fell by 4.50 euros to 41.75.

Renewable energy output was expected to reach 20 GW on Friday in Germany, including 9 GW of wind power, up from a total of 12 GW on Thursday.

The summer price trend was lower, with no sign of a heat wave that would boost power consumption.

Along the forward curve, front-year power contracts eased slightly, tracking oil hitting 18-month low near $90 on weak data.

In the German wholesale market Cal '13 contract fell by 10 cents to to 47.75 euros. France's equivalent contract for 2013 eased by 5 cents to 49.10 euros.

Brent crude oil dropped more than 2 percent to hit an 18-month low close to $90 per barrel o n Thursday, as weak economic data from China and the United States darkened the global growth outlook and pointed to lower prospects for oil demand. [O/R}

"The only thing currently preventing the year-ahead contract from falling more is the high outage levels in French nuclear power plants and German coal-fired plants," one trader said.

The outage level in French nuclear energy is at its highest for the past four years, traders said, adding prices could start rising in July if EDF does not repair its unplanned outages fast. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by William Hardy)