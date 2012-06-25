* French nuclear, German wind, fossils supply tighter

* But solar supply to rise in the week

* Curve edges up despite weaker fuels

FRANKFURT, June 25 European prompt power prices rose on Monday on a tighter than expected French nuclear supply picture and as less wind power was forecast for Germany, traders said.

"There'll be a third less wind power on Tuesday and very little by Wednesday, and there are some thermal outages," one German trader said.

The German day-ahead baseload position gained one euro to 39.25 euros a megawatt hour while the corresponding contract in France rose two euros on the day to 46 euros per MWh.

Weather data showed wind power output was likely to decline to 10 GW in Germany from 15 GW for the day ahead, and to around 2 GW on Wednesday.

Utility RWE showed it has taken an additional 1,100 MW of thermal capacity offline over the weekend.

However, solar supply will benefit from forecasts for rising temperatures to around 19 to 24 degrees by Thursday compared with between 16 and 21 on Monday, according to met office DWD.

Along the forward power curve, front-year contracts edged higher, overriding weaker fuels prices across the board.

Power traders said last week's fresh 19-month highs had been overdone.

Brent crude oil slipped below $90 on concerns about faltering global growth and Europe's intractable debt crisis hitting investor confidence.

Germany's Cal '13 contract was 5 cents up at 48.40 euros and 80 cents above its 19-month low last week. The contract's French equivalent nudged 10 cents higher to 49.90 euros.

RWE showed on its transparency site that its huge new Neurath G brown coal block will start notifying the EEX bourse of its production two weeks later than planned.

The 1,050 MW unit was meant to start reporting permanently to aggregated data on the exchange's transparency site for Germany and Austria from June 22, but will now do so from July 7. This matters because it represents a sizeable new part of the overall 80,000 MW under monitoring.

Adjacent block F of the same size is due to report from July 27. Both have been in a commissioning process since Oct. 2011.

Swiss nuclear plant Goesgen of 970 MW was reconnected with the grid last Friday after a three-week maintenance outage, a spokesman for the operating company confirmed.

North-west Europe is unlikely to experience a heatwave this summer, U.S. Weather Services International said on Monday, adding it expected only slightly higher-than-normal temperatures for July and August.

Power prices tend to rise when the weather gets hotter due to higher air conditioning usage and the potential threat of tighter cooling water supplies for power stations. (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; editing by William Hardy)