* Tighter supply lifts prompt
* Curve flat as London fuel markets stay closed
FRANKFURT, Aug 27 Lower solar power output in a
cooler weather spell with low wind boosted European spot
electricity prices on Monday, as it curbed supplies, traders
said.
Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload was 6.10 euros
up on the day at 51.90 euros ($65) per megawatt hour, while the
equivalent day-ahead French contract rose by 8.40 euros
to 53.40 euros per MWh.
Temperatures fell over the weekend, but weather watchers
were undecided over the second half of the week.
French grid operator RTE reported seven delayed restart
dates for reactors. Currently, just over 31 percent of the total
production capacity is offline.
German plant outages included EnBW's Karlsruhe coal-fired
block 7, where 505 MW of load will be stay offline until Sept. 3
and RWE's Bergkamen A which is undergoing maintenance until
Sept. 2, taking 717 MW of capacity out of supply.
Along the power forwards curve, prices rose with crude oil
on worries that a Tropical Storm could hit U.S. oil production.
but later pared gains. London coal and gas markets were closed
due to a bank holiday.
Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload
delivery next year was last unchanged from Friday at 49.70
euros. The equivalent French contract was flat at 51.70 euros.
Crude oil futures rose above $114 a barrel. Apart from the
storm worries, prices took support from hints of another round
of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Germany's energy strategy will cost consumers dearly as
costs for new renewable power generation units and networks must
be passed on, the head of Vattenfall's German unit said.
The comment came a day before Chancellor Angela Merkel is
to meet with industry, unions and social causes lobbyists on
run-away power prices, which already need reining
in.
($1 = 0.7989 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)