* Temperatures in France to remain low for the season until
Friday
* Nuclear power capacity to rise back from start of Oct.-RTE
PARIS, Sept 11 European spot electricity prices
firmed on Tuesday, pulled higher by tighter solar and wind power
capacity in Germany while the 2013 delivery contracts eased in
line with forecasts despite higher oil prices.
The French electricity contract for Wednesday
delivery rose by 2 euros to 55.00 euros/MWh while the German
equivalent contract firmed by over 3 euros to 56.25
euros/MWh.
According to a Point Carbon analyst, both solar and wind
power production is expected to decrease on Wednesday in
Germany. Wind power capacity is expected to fall by 1,800
megawatt (MW) and solar power by 1,500 MW in Germany, he said.
Wind power capacity levels in France were however seen to
rise towards the end of the day on Wednesday.
Temperatures in France will remain low for the season until
the end of the week when they are expected to rise back up to 22
degrees Celsius. They will rise further at the start of next
week to around 25 degrees Celsius.
Along the curve, the 2013 delivery contact in Germany fell
by 40 cents to 48.80 euros/MWh and dropped by 85 cents
to 50.70 euros/MWh in France, tracking a fall in the fourth
quarter contract due to forecasts showing improved nuclear power
capacity.
Brent oil futures edged higher in seesaw trading on Tuesday
and U.S. crude pushed back above its 200-day moving average as
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will act to bolster
the economy lent support and countered pressure from an improved
supply picture.
French power grid RTE showed on its website nuclear power
capacity would gradually rise back from the start of October to
normal levels, just in time for the winter season.
Nuclear power capacity has been particularly low over the
last few months with a third of capacity offline since June due
to high maintenance and unplanned outages.
French bank Societe Generale said on Tuesday that the German
power forwards prices remained range-bound and unable to break
through to the higher levels seen earlier in the year.
The German 2013 delivery contract for baseload,
the most liquid contract in European wholesale electricity
trading, is expected to be 49.3 euros ($630) a megawatt hour for
the remainder of the third quarter, rising to 53.4 euros by
end-2012, the bank said in a research note.
European weather in the autumn should show normal
temperature ranges and rainfall until November, German
meteorologist Georg Mueller said in a seasonal update on
Tuesday, adding October could be cool and dry.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by William Hardy)