* Solar supply high, wind low in Germany this week
* German curve benchmark Cal '13 at 5-week low
* German Constitutional Court allows ratification of EU
rescue fund
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 European spot electricity
prices dropped on Wednesday on higher German solar output
projections for the coming working days, which overrode a drop
in wind power forecasts.
French prices also fell on expectations for improved nuclear
reactor supply. Six French units are scheduled to rejoin the
grid up to Sunday, while operator EDF reported one unscheduled
outage at its Cattenom 1 reactor.
The French electricity contract for Thursday
delivery was 1.25 euros down on the day at 53.75 euros ($69) a
megawatt hour while the equivalent German contract
dropped by 1.95 euros to 54.30 euros/MWh.
According to weather data, maximum peaktime solar supply in
Germany will be around 15 GW on Thursday and Friday, offering
more than enough supply to counterbalance wind and thermal power
gaps.
Wind power supply will be very low on both days, only
returning to strength from late on Friday when weak weekend
demand sets in.
German utility RWE reported its Ibbenbuehren B hard coal
plant of 786 MW will be offline until Thursday, due to boiler
problems, while EnBW showed its coal-fired block Altbach 2 of
304 MW will be down from Friday for the rest of the weekend.
Sector peer EnBW is due to take the Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear
generation block offline on Saturday in Germany's last routine
reactor maintenance this year.
Temperatures in the region will remain cooler until the end
of the week which eliminates air conditioning demand.
They are expected to rise back up to above 20 degrees
Celsius at the weekend and higher still at the beginning of next
week, weather reports said.
Along the power curve, the 2013 delivery contact in Germany
edged lower to 48.75 euros/MWh and by the same amount
ot 50.65 euros/MWh in France.
The German contract is at its lowest since Aug. 6.
Fuel market trends diverged, with oil and gas prices higher,
coal down and carbon up, albeit from a near record low.
Brent crude rose on a German court decision backing a euro
zone bailout fund, hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary
policy, and on growing geopolitical risk after militants killed
the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
The German court approved the country's participation in the
euro zone's rescue fund and budget pact.
Equities and the euro rose, reflecting market views that
this is a positive step on the way to solving the bloc's debt
crisis and bolstering the role of the ESM as a tool in combating
the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.7785 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)