* Wind power output seen to rise by over 9,000 MWh/h in
Germany
* Big renewable output coincides with low end-of-week
activity
PARIS, Sept 12 European spot electricity prices
fell sharply on Thursday on the back of big increases in wind
and solar output forecasts, coinciding with the end of week
slow-down in industrial activity, traders said.
The German electricity contract for Friday delivery
plunged by 22 euros to 31.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in
the over-the-counter market while the French contract
eased by 8.25 euros to 45.50 euros/MWh.
Wind power output is expected to rise by more than 9,000
MWh/h, and could hit levels as high as 15,000 MWh/h during
mid-day hours, Point Carbon analysts said.
Solar power production is also expected to increase on
Friday by 6,000 MWh/h in the highest production hours, Point
Carbon added.
Consumption in Germany and France will fall on Friday due to
the weekly business cycle. Temperatures are also seen rising.
A number of outages in gas and coal-fired power plants did
not outweigh the trend. This includes RWE's brown-coal fired
Weisweiler G of 590 MW capacity, where an unscheduled outage is
due to likely last to Sept. 15.
Sector peer EnBW is to take its 508 MW coal-fired power
station Rostock offline for four days from Sept. 30, according
to its website.
Along the curve, 2013 delivery contracts eased despite a
rise in oil prices to four-month highs in volatile trading.
The German contract for baseload fell by 15 cents to 48.60
euros/MWh while the French contract fell by 65 cents to 50
euros/MWh.
(Reporting by Muriel Boselli and Marion Douet; editing by James
Jukwey)