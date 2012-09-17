* German Cal '13 base at lowest level since July 30 * Coal, carbon prices lower, oil and gas higher (Updates prices, adds links) FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Germany's main contract on the power curve dropped to a new six-week low in later Monday trading as cheap coal lowered utilities' bills and plentiful prompt power supply took the urgency out of covering ahead of the winter. Traders said a stronger euro cut buying-in bills of coal delivered to north-west Europe and carbon emissions rights prices were also depressed. "As long as there is no noticeable shortage of nearby power, the curve could keep falling," one trader said. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, lost 40 cents from Friday levels and traded at 48.30 euros ($64) a megawatt hour (MWh), the lowest since July 30. The same French contract traded broadly unchanged at 50.75 euros, at a 2.45 euros premium over Germany. This reflected anticipated problems with sustaining French nuclear capacity and production volumes over the longer term. The weaker coal and carbon factors' impact on power overrode firm gas and oil, which steadied after seven days of gains on U.S. economic stimulus measures. Spot power prices edged higher, regardless of the generally comfortable supply, due to short-term gaps. Wind power supply eased in Germany, the expected maintenance outage of a big nuclear plant was confirmed and another utility reported a big coal block offline unexpectedly, among others. South German utility EnBW confirmed it took the 1,400 MW Neckarwestheim 2 reactor offline on Sept. 15 for a four-week outage. E.ON data showed the utility's 875 MW Heyden hard coal-fired block will be offline until the early hours of Wednesday, due to boiler trouble. Its Staudinger block 1 of 249 MW and 312 MW Huntorf unit are also offline. Germany's baseload power contract for Tuesday was 1.30 euros up from what was paid for Monday delivery at 52.75 euros. French Tuesday delivery was 1.90 euros up at 53.50 euros. Traders said some nuclear units had failed to be reconnected in time and restarts were being put back. German wind power output will be at low levels below 2 GW up to close on Tuesday, weather data showed. It had jumped to 15 GW on Friday when wind and solar capacity combined exceeded 30 GW in a certain hour, according to data from power exchange EEX. "That sort of situation was a one-off," a trader said. The bourse showed that traditional power load - that produced from thermal plants run on coal, gas and nuclear - amounted to 38 GW at that time, illustrating how much of supply can already be derived from renewables, if weather patterns are favourable. Czech reactor Temelin 1 closed for three days on Monday just after being reconnected last Friday following maintenance work. German power grid operator TenneT, the subsidiary of Dutch state-owned TenneT said the EU Commission is backing it in its struggle to connect fast expanding German offshore wind parks to the mainland in time and find investors. IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) said it bought a majority stake in the spin-off gas and power derivatives business of Amsterdam-based bourse APX Endex, giving it better access to growing western European energy. ($1 = 0.7606 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by William Hardy)