* French, German spot fall as demand move sideways
* More coal also pushes prompt down
PARIS, Sept 18 European spot electricity prices
fell broadly on Tuesday, weighed down by forecasts for higher
wind power output in Germany and rising French nuclear capacity.
France's spot power prices dropped 1.25 euros to
52.25 euros ($68.64) per megawatt hour (MWh), helped by higher
nuclear production availability, now standing at 49 GW or 77.5
percent of the country's total capacity, and stagnant
consumption.
Temperatures in France were expected to fall by more than 2
degrees Celsius on average on Wednesday compared with the day
before, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data showed, but with
barely any impact on power demand.
In Germany, the equivalent day-ahead contract shed
10 cents to 52.65 euros.
German wind power output was expected to rise slightly to
more than 4 GW on Wednesday, failing to offset a 1.2 GW drop in
solar power production, however.
Another bearish factor was the rise in thermal capacity for
Wednesday, especially coal, Point Carbon analysts wrote.
Like in France, temperatures were set to fall significantly,
with forecasts predicting a 4.4 degrees Celsius drop on average,
though the increase in consumption was very limited.
Along the forward curve, the German contract for baseload
next year, Cal '13, lost 40 cents to 47.9 euros, while
its French equivalent BY1FR-1Y remained untraded at 50.75
euros.
Oil slipped below $114 a barrel, extending the previous
session's slide, as investors' focus shifted from central bank
stimulus to slowing global growth and on signs that Saudi Arabia
is pumping at high rates to dampen prices.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Hugh Lawson)