* Temperatures to rise markedly on Monday, demand to fall
* More wind power expected in Germany
* Tricastin 1, Nogent 1 to return online next week
PARIS, Sept 21 European spot power prices
dropped on Friday, dragged down by forecasts of a sharp increase
in German wind power for Monday and lower electricity demand in
both France and Germany as temperatures rise.
Germany's day-ahead contract fell 9.25 euros to 43
euros ($55.85) megawatt per hour. France's equivalent prompt
prices were down 7.35 euros to 45.9, euros MWh.
"A significant increase in wind power production in Germany,
up 5,900 MWh/h, is forecast. Same for France and the
Netherlands," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote.
The rise in wind electricity production is not expected to
be offset by a 1.7 GW drop in solar output.
French nuclear power capacity early next week is expected to
remain similar to Friday's levels, with around 21.1 percent of
capacity currently offline.
EDF's Tricastin 1 nuclear reactor is expected to
return to the grid on Monday, while the bigger Nogent 1 reactor
is set to be back online on Wednesday.
However, French hydro reserves, at 72 percent this week, are
falling back to near last year's five-year low levels for this
time of the year, French grid operator RTE showed on its
website.
The weather is expected to be warmer in both countries on
Monday, with temperatures rising by almost 4 degrees Celsius in
France and 2.5 degrees in Germany over the weekend, reducing
consumption.
Oil rose for a second straight session as supply concerns
and economic optimism fueled a rebound from a 7 percent slide
earlier in the week.
The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13
, was 22 cents down at 47.9 euros, while its French
equivalent BY1FR-1Y rose 25 cents to 50.15 euros.
($1 = 0.7699 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)