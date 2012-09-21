* Temperatures to rise markedly on Monday, demand to fall * More wind power expected in Germany * Tricastin 1, Nogent 1 to return online next week PARIS, Sept 21 European spot power prices dropped on Friday, dragged down by forecasts of a sharp increase in German wind power for Monday and lower electricity demand in both France and Germany as temperatures rise. Germany's day-ahead contract fell 9.25 euros to 43 euros ($55.85) megawatt per hour. France's equivalent prompt prices were down 7.35 euros to 45.9, euros MWh. "A significant increase in wind power production in Germany, up 5,900 MWh/h, is forecast. Same for France and the Netherlands," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote. The rise in wind electricity production is not expected to be offset by a 1.7 GW drop in solar output. French nuclear power capacity early next week is expected to remain similar to Friday's levels, with around 21.1 percent of capacity currently offline. EDF's Tricastin 1 nuclear reactor is expected to return to the grid on Monday, while the bigger Nogent 1 reactor is set to be back online on Wednesday. However, French hydro reserves, at 72 percent this week, are falling back to near last year's five-year low levels for this time of the year, French grid operator RTE showed on its website. The weather is expected to be warmer in both countries on Monday, with temperatures rising by almost 4 degrees Celsius in France and 2.5 degrees in Germany over the weekend, reducing consumption. Oil rose for a second straight session as supply concerns and economic optimism fueled a rebound from a 7 percent slide earlier in the week. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13 , was 22 cents down at 47.9 euros, while its French equivalent BY1FR-1Y rose 25 cents to 50.15 euros. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by David Holmes)