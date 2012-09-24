* German Cal '13 base near three-month low in OTC trade * If that is breached, prices revert to late 2010 levels * Spot prices higher on lower wind, less nuclear supply (Updates prices, adds nuclear, weather info, story links) FRANKFURT, Sept 24 European power curve contracts fell on Monday in a selling bout triggered by lower oil prices and weak consumption prospects ahead of the demand-intensive fourth quarter. Traders said sentiment had been hit by a realisation that German industry will not be able to keep shrugging off the euro zone crisis, which is affecting demand. "Also, there is no problem with supply, which is reflected in relatively weak short-term prices. We'd need a crisis there to see prices go up," one said. The German contract for baseload next year, Cal '13 , was 40 cents down at 47.50 euros ($62) a megawatt hour in OTC trading, near where it last traded in mid-June. If it falls below this level, it will be at its lowest since late 2010. The same French OTC contract was 30 cents down from Friday at 49.85 euros. On the EEX, the German year-ahead contract was 43 cents down from Friday at 47.40 euros, the lowest since 47.35 euros on June 21. If it falls below that, it will hit a year-ahead price last seen in early Nov. 2010. German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest since early 2010, raising fears of recession and underlining that the bond-buying plan laid out by the ECB is no economic elixir. Brent crude futures fell below $110 a barrel, dragged down by a firm dollar and worries about weak economic growth in key consumer nations. Coal, gas and carbon prices were also lower. Spot power prices were up in both countries, with German day-ahead base gaining on the arrival of a low pressure weather front, which brought lower temperatures and boosted demand. Prices in France were also higher after a stable start as the prospect for nuclear capacity returning soon in fuller force worsened. A quarter of total nuclear supply is offline. Germany's day-ahead contract for Tuesday baseload delivery rose 1.95 euros to 44.95 euros/MWh. France's equivalent prompt price was 10 cents higher at 46 euros. Wind production in Germany is set to pick up, boosting supply by up to 15 GW at peak times on Tuesday. But output is due to fall back sharply after that and stay below 5 GW for the rest of the week. Europe will see a warmer-than-average start to the winter season, U.S.-based forecaster WSI said in a first glimpse of conditions in December, a month which has set new energy demand records in Europe in recent years. ($1 = 0.7699 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)