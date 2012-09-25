* Germany's wind, solar power outputs fall
* Three delayed nuclear restart dates add pressure
PARIS, Sept 25 European prompt power prices rose
on Tuesday, as forecasts for a drop in renewable power
production in Germany and tight French nuclear power capacity
combined with increasing demand boosted the spot market.
Germany's day-ahead contract for Tuesday baseload
delivery rose 4.75 euros to 49.7 euros ($64.19) per megawatt
hour (MWh), while France's equivalent prompt price was 3.25
euros higher at 49.25 euros.
"Lower wind, lower solar and higher consumption in the CWE
area lift prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote
on Tuesday.
Germany's wind power output is expected to more than halve
on Wednesday to about 2 GW, while solar electricity production
is set to ease to 3.2 GW.
French nuclear power availability will also be lower on
Wednesday than was previously expected, with EDF's 1,300 GW
Nogent 1 reactor now supposed to return to the grid on Friday.
Tricastin 1 will also be back online on Wednesday, a day
later than initially planned by EDF.
Power demand, echoing forecasts for a slight drop in
temperatures, will rise in both countries, Point Carbon data
showed.
Along the forward curve, the German contract for baseload
next year, Cal '13, was 13 cents up at 47.63 euros
per MWh. The French contract was indicated at 49.85 euros,
stable on Monday.
Oil rose to around $111 a barrel as escalating tension over
Iran offset plentiful supplies and concerns for the health of
the global economy.
Separately on Tuesday, Europe's leading power exchange, the
EEX, said it aimed to start trading contracts for
hydro-electric, wind and solar power in the first quarter of
2013.
Meanwhile, European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger
said Germany should rein in the runaway costs of subsidising
electricity from renewable sources or risk overburdening
consumers.
($1 = 0.7743 euros)
