* Demand in France/Germany seen slightly down on Thursday * Wind power availability to rise * Germany's 2013 contract unchanged despite oil fall PARIS, Sept 26 European spot electricity prices eased on Tuesday, pushed lower by ample renewables, improved nuclear power supplies, and lower consumption due to a drop in cloud coverage in France and Germany. France's day ahead contract for Thursday delivery fell by 1.75 euros to 47.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over the counter market while the German corresponding contract dropped by 2.95 euros to 46.75 euros. "Wind power production for tomorrow is expected up compared to today's levels," a Point Carbon analyst said. "Consumption is expected slightly down in both Germany and France tomorrow, as cloud cover is expected to drop somewhat," the analyst added. Switzerland's water reservoir filling levels eased by 0.3 percentage points to 83.3 percent of the total capacity in the week to Sept. 24, data from state statistics office BFE showed on Wednesday. Contracts for 2013 delivery rose a touch despite a fall in oil prices to below $109 a barrel as the euro zone crisis deepened with violent clashes and a general strike in Greece and more bad economic news for Spain. The French contract for baseload rose by 35 cents to 50.20 euros/MWh while the German contract only edged 2 cents higher to 47.65 euros. The European Commission is investigating whether it can pass law to permanently tackle the oversupply of carbon permits in its Emissions Trading Scheme without amending the EU directive that governs the cap-and-trade system, an EU official said Wednesday. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by William Hardy)