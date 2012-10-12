* Monday prices rise on low renewable output forecasts
* Curve prices weaker, skirt but do not fall below 2012 lows
* All related fuels weaker
FRANKFURT, Oct 12 European spot power prices
rose for early next week on Friday as German wind and solar
power supplies were each seen halving by Monday and the French
supply picture was murky, traders said.
Supply from German wind turbines would likely run at 5 GW on
Monday and solar supply at the same level during midday peaks,
weather data indicated.
In France, workers at E.ON coal-fired plants were
striking again on Friday, having started selected actions on
Monday in a dispute over site closures and job
losses.
Monday baseload in France was up by 12.25 euros at 58.50
euros ($76.00) a megawatt hour (MWh), while Germany's
equivalent spot contract rose 6.10 euros to 51.25 euros.
"Prompt prices could easily go higher early next week if
France sees a big push to consumption and has more nuclear
problems," one trader said.
Although four of EDF's reactors returned to the
grid on Thursday after outages, another one, St Alban 1, went
offline in an unplanned outage.
Temperatures will fall next week by around 4 Celsius in some
parts of the region. Available German and Austrian power plant
capacity, on the other hand, is likely to rise.
Data from energy bourse EEX showed a likely capacity
increase by 7.2 percent in the Germany/Austrian coupled
marketplace in the seven days to Oct. 19, due to additions at
most thermal and hydroelectric plants.
Benchmark prices along the forwards power curve held
narrowly above 2012 lows.
Germany's contract for 2013 baseload delivery shed
13 cents to 47.50 euros in OTC trading. I t was narrowly above
its 2012 lo w of 47.35 euros, hit in June.
The equivalent contract for baseload delivery in France 2013
was down 1 0 cents a t 5 0.15 euros.
In exchange trading on the EEX bourse, which is less liqud
than the OTC market, the German 2013 position hit a low of
47.25 euros on Sept. 25.
On Friday, German Cal '13 traded at 47.40 euros at 1330 GMT
on the EEX.
Curve traders said OTC and EEX prices were exposed to
further falls - which could see prices back at levels last seen
in Nov. 2010 - because forecasts for mild winter weather and the
current power capacity outlook for Germany did not create a
notion of risk.
There could be spot price blips during cold weather periods
but this likelihood did not support a lasting curve price
recovery, they said.
Although Germany has shut nuclear reactor capacity, it is
building up reserves and also enjoys plenty of renewable
capacity.
Elsewhere in the fuel markets, oil fell towards $115 a
barrel, as a prediction of a further decline in consumption and
higher supplies offset concerns about potential output
disruptions in the Middle East.
Emissions, coal and gas coal prices were also down.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)