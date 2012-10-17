* French nuclear power availability falls to 67 pct * German prompt falls as mild weather dampens power demand PARIS, Oct 17 French electricity spot prices rose on Wednesday, decoupling from lower German prompt prices, boosted by a sharp decline in French nuclear power capacity caused by a series of unplanned outages, traders said. French baseload for Thursday delivery was up 1.25 euros to 51 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). The equivalent German contract fell by 3.6 euros to 41.40 euros per MWh in the wholesale market. "The current nuclear power availability level is the lowest seen in the past three years for the time of year. But what is preventing prices from increasing further is low demand related to mild weather conditions so far," a London-based trader said. Unplanned outages at EDF's 900-MW Bugey 5 nuclear reactor on Wednesday and its 900-MW Tricastin 3 reactor overnight contributed to push France's online nuclear production capacity to a record low 67.12 percent or 42 GW. This compares to the 46.2 GW reported at the same period last year, and 43.7 GW in 2010, the trader said. An EDF spokeswoman declined to comment on the high level of outages at its nuclear fleet, saying it would only communicate on the matter when RTE, its transport arm, would release its winter situation report on Nov. 8. The head of French grid operator RTE, Dominique Maillard, told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that EDF needed to ensure its fleet was ready in six weeks time to face a possible demand spike in case of a cold snap. The prompt price rise in France was capped by expectations for lower consumption in the two countries, however, with temperatures set to increase by 3.2 degrees Celsius on average in Germany and 2 degrees in France on Thursday. "Temperatures are getting warmer, moving well above normal values for the CWE area," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said. In Germany, solar power output was expected to rise, more than offsetting lower wind electricity production, according to Point Carbon data. Along the forward curve, prices were mixed, as oil prices trimmed gains following the release of data showing U.S domestic oil production was at its highest level since 1995. Germany's benchmark for 2013 delivery baseload BY1DE-1Y fell by 10 cents to 47.15 euros/MWh while the French contract BY1FR-1Y firmed by 33 cents to 50.68 euros. Societe Generale analysts said on Wednesday electricity consumption in the 10 European countries it monitored was 0.2 percent lower year-to-date from the same period last year. "The weakness in European electricity consumption has been quite evident in some countries as economic activity was slow to pick up in September after the summer recess," the analysts said in a research note. In Germany, power consumption to July this year is down 5 percent compared to the same period in 2011, they said. "Consumption figures for Germany deteriorate as we move through 2012." (Reporting by Michel Rose and Muriel Boselli; editing by Jason Neely)