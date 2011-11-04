* Cooler weather to lift consumption

* Supply also due to rise

* Curve prices fall back from earlier gains

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 European prompt power prices rose on Friday as colder temperatures boosted the demand outlook in Germany, although good supply and milder weather in France capped gains.

The weather across Germany is likely to turn cloudier and calm, with top temperatures by Monday likely to drop by 4 degrees, met office DWD said. This will curb German wind and solar power production.

France, which will be relatively warmer and well supplied, was expected to step up exports to its neighbour.

Monday baseload in Germany traded 2.75 euros higher to 57.25 euros a megawatt hour. In France, the same contract rose by 2.25 euros to 54.75 euros.

RWE's 1,344 MW Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor in southern Germany is to start rejoining the grid within one day, the operator showed on its website.

Prospective capacity figures reported by generation plant operators to the EEX exchange on an aggregated basis implied that the big RWE plant would be back at full load by Monday.

Overall power capacity in the week to Nov. 11 will rise 9.8 percent over Friday's status to 64,614 MW if current plans of German and Austrian operators of thermal and hydroelectric power stations go ahead, the data showed.

Curve prices fell back from earlier gains after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said few of the Group of 20 had committed to participating in the EU bailout fund for Greece.

Prices had initially been gaining early in the session on better sentiment after Greece's decision to drop a referendum on the bailout.

German Cal '12 baseload power was last at 54.70 euros a megawatt hour, unchanged from Thursday.

French Cal '12 baseload was 10 cents up at 53.80 euros but off an earlier intrady high of 53.90. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Baird and Anthony Barker)