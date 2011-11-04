* Cooler weather to lift consumption
* Supply also due to rise
* Curve prices fall back from earlier gains
FRANKFURT, Nov 4 European prompt power prices
rose on Friday as colder temperatures boosted the demand outlook
in Germany, although good supply and milder weather in France
capped gains.
The weather across Germany is likely to turn cloudier and
calm, with top temperatures by Monday likely to drop by 4
degrees, met office DWD said. This will curb German wind and
solar power production.
France, which will be relatively warmer and well supplied,
was expected to step up exports to its neighbour.
Monday baseload in Germany traded 2.75 euros higher to 57.25
euros a megawatt hour. In France, the same contract rose by 2.25
euros to 54.75 euros.
RWE's 1,344 MW Gundremmingen C nuclear reactor in
southern Germany is to start rejoining the grid within one day,
the operator showed on its website.
Prospective capacity figures reported by generation plant
operators to the EEX exchange on an aggregated basis implied
that the big RWE plant would be back at full load by Monday.
Overall power capacity in the week to Nov. 11 will rise 9.8
percent over Friday's status to 64,614 MW if current plans of
German and Austrian operators of thermal and hydroelectric power
stations go ahead, the data showed.
Curve prices fell back from earlier gains after German
Chancellor Angela Merkel said few of the Group of 20 had
committed to participating in the EU bailout fund for Greece.
Prices had initially been gaining early in the session on
better sentiment after Greece's decision to drop a referendum on
the bailout.
German Cal '12 baseload power was last at 54.70 euros a
megawatt hour, unchanged from Thursday.
French Cal '12 baseload was 10 cents up at 53.80 euros but
off an earlier intrady high of 53.90.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Baird and Anthony
Barker)