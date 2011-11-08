* French power grid to release its winter outlook on Weds
* French temperatures remain above average this week
* Germany's Cal'12 contract recovers with oil
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 8 European spot electricity
prices turned lower on Tuesday, pulled down by forecasts showing
a delay in the arrival of cold weather, capping demand.
Day ahead baseload power in Germany eased by 5 cents to
57.80 euros and peakload by 55 cents to 67.50 euros. The French
contract fell by 25 cents to 57.50 euros.
A temperature range between 7 and 15 degrees Celsius will
stay in place at least until Friday, met office DWD said. It had
previously announced the arrival of colder temperatures by
mid-week.
French weather forecasters predict temperatures will turn
sharply lower from Sunday.
Low water levels continue to hinder cargo shipping on the
Rhine and Danube rivers, which could hamper coal transports to
power plants.
However, rail offers an alternative mode of transport and
the mild weather has so far reduced generators' demand, traders
said.
French power grid RTE will release on Wednesday its
2011-2012 winter outlook which may give a hint on whether or not
French electricity supplies could be affected this winter by
Germany's decision to close its oldest nuclear reactors.
Along the forwards curve, the German benchmark Cal '12
baseload contract continued its recovery, led by oil's gains in
recent days, which was mirrored by gains in carbon.
Cal' 12 baseload power, which had fallen to 7-1/2 month lows
last week on euro zone problems, was 25 cents up at 56 euros,
its highest level since Oct. 12, and 3.1 percent up from the
recent low point on Nov. 2.
The French contract for 2012 baseload delivery was flat at
54.80 euros per megawatt hour.
Oil investors said strong seasonal fundamentals and concerns
about an escalating dispute over Iran's nuclear programme
outweighed worries over Italy's sovereign debt.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, Editing by
Anthony Barker)