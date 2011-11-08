* French power grid to release its winter outlook on Weds

* French temperatures remain above average this week

* Germany's Cal'12 contract recovers with oil

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Nov 8 European spot electricity prices turned lower on Tuesday, pulled down by forecasts showing a delay in the arrival of cold weather, capping demand.

Day ahead baseload power in Germany eased by 5 cents to 57.80 euros and peakload by 55 cents to 67.50 euros. The French contract fell by 25 cents to 57.50 euros.

A temperature range between 7 and 15 degrees Celsius will stay in place at least until Friday, met office DWD said. It had previously announced the arrival of colder temperatures by mid-week.

French weather forecasters predict temperatures will turn sharply lower from Sunday.

Low water levels continue to hinder cargo shipping on the Rhine and Danube rivers, which could hamper coal transports to power plants.

However, rail offers an alternative mode of transport and the mild weather has so far reduced generators' demand, traders said.

French power grid RTE will release on Wednesday its 2011-2012 winter outlook which may give a hint on whether or not French electricity supplies could be affected this winter by Germany's decision to close its oldest nuclear reactors.

Along the forwards curve, the German benchmark Cal '12 baseload contract continued its recovery, led by oil's gains in recent days, which was mirrored by gains in carbon.

Cal' 12 baseload power, which had fallen to 7-1/2 month lows last week on euro zone problems, was 25 cents up at 56 euros, its highest level since Oct. 12, and 3.1 percent up from the recent low point on Nov. 2.

The French contract for 2012 baseload delivery was flat at 54.80 euros per megawatt hour.

Oil investors said strong seasonal fundamentals and concerns about an escalating dispute over Iran's nuclear programme outweighed worries over Italy's sovereign debt. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, Editing by Anthony Barker)