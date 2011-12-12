FRANKFURT, Dec 12 German and French prompt power prices on Monday plummeted due to soaring wind speeds and mild temperatures and the forwards price curve also edged a little lower.

German day ahead baseload shed 6.70 euros a megawatt hour to 46.10 euros in the over-the-counter market, and peakload was off 3 euros at 53.20. French Tuesday delivery lost 5.90 euros to 49.60 euros.

With plenty of wind power forecast and RWE's German reactor Gundremmingen C back on the grid, there is more than adequate supply and demand is weak for the time of year, traders said.

The entire 12,696 MW of German nuclear capacity that is operational is now producing.

Sector peer E.ON reported its Heyden hard coal block of 875 MW will be offline at least until Thursday morning, due to problems in the water/steam circuit.

Temperatures will rise to around 4 to 11 degrees by Thursday from 3 to 9 degrees on Monday, met office DWD said.

Traders said German wind capacity utilitsation should be at least 15,000 MW on Tuesday.

Week ahead prices nudged higher due to forecasts for cooler weather, especially for France where prices were also underpinned of lower prospects of imports from Germany at that stage, according to traders.

But the month ahead contracts in both countries were weighed down by seasonal forecasts indicating the trend of a below-average winter, in terms of severity, stays firmly in place.

Along the curve, Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y in Germany eased by 10 cents to 52.65 euros, along with losses in oil, coal, gas and carbon.

French Cal '12 shed 10 cents to 51.10 euros.

Elsewhere, Germany's steel association said German crude steel production in Nov was off 10 pct year-on-year. But Jan-Nov still shows a 1.5 percent plus over same 2010. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)