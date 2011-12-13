FRANKFURT, Dec 13 German and French prompt
power prices on Tuesday firmed on prospects that the high levels
of wind power supply seen in recent days will fall slightly over
the next two days and then sharply at the weekend.
German day-ahead baseload gained 1.70 euros a
megawatt hour to 47.80 euros in the over-the-counter market,
while French Wednesday delivery gained one euro to 47.60
euros.
"This kind of wind volatility is typical of the time of
year, and a number of thermal outages have also boosted the
nearby," one trader said.
Wind power capacity used during peak day times will drop
from just under 20,000 MW on Wednesday to 17,000 MW on Thursday
followed by a slump to near zero on Friday, he said, adding that
the weekend could see maximum usage of 5,000 MW.
E.ON reported nearly 2,000 MW of hard and brown
coal-fired capacity was offline until at least
Wednesday/Thursday, while its Buschhaus block could be offline
until Dec. 19 due to boiler trouble.
RWE reported problems at brown coal plant Weiseweiler H and
D and its G and H gas turbine units and an outage until around
Dec. 15 at the 788 MW Ibbenbuehren B hard coal block.
Along the power curve, key positions were lower on the day
but up from intraday lows after oil made up for sharp losses in
the previous session to gain on a demand growth forecast for
2012 from the IEA.
Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y power in Germany eased by 5
cents to 52.60 euros, along with sharp losses in carbon
prices, while gas traded up and coal sideways.
French Cal '12 shed 15 cents to 50.95 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jane Baird)