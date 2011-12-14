* German Cal '12 baseload off 65 cents at 51.95 euros/MWh

* This lowest since Dec 6

* Day ahead power firms on slower wind speeds

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 German and French power curve prices fell sharply on Wednesday as global carbon prices plunged to new record lows and oil slipped due to euro zone debt worries.

German Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y traded 65 cents down on the day to 51.95 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), just holding above its last 10-month high of 51.85 euros posted on Dec. 6, acccording to Reuters data for the over-the-counter market.

French Cal '12 base BY1FR-1Y shed 20 cents to 50.75 euros.

"The lack of winter demand due to the mild weather and turmoil in related markets has led to power sell-offs," one trader said.

Carbon prices have shed more than 60 percent since June, as Europe's worsening debt crisis dented demand at a time when the EU emissions trading scheme, the world's biggest carbon market, is oversupplied with hundreds of millions of permits.

Benchmark EU carbon permits fell nearly 10 percent to record lows and stood 67 cents lower at 6.37 euros/tonne at 1425 GMT.

Oil fell over $1 on the economic crisis and showed little reaction to a widely expected OPEC agreement to limit output at 30 million barrels daily for first half 2012.

Gas prices eased on the bearish signals in other fuels, with coal prices also showing sharp losses.

Spot power prices were mixed, with day ahead prices gaining in both countries due to lower wind power output expectations in Germany for Thursday.

But week ahead and month ahead prices fell on anticipation of weak demand and plenty of wind.

The French Thursday delivery baseload price was 40 cents up on the day at 48 euros and Germany's day ahead baseload was 60 cents higher at 48.40 euros.

Gale force winds bringing cooler temperatures are forecast for Germany from Friday night onwards, met office DWD said.

In thermal plant news, RWE reported ongoing problems at brown coal unit Weisweiler H and D and its G and H gas turbine units, new problems at the Huckingen A and Emden D gas plants, affirming yesterday's news of an outage until around Dec. 15 at the 788 MW Ibbenbuehren B hard coal block. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Anthony Barker)