* German Cal '12 baseload off 10 cents at 51.85 euros/MWh

* Lowest since Feb 16

* Day ahead power eases on wind supply

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 German and French power curve prices fell sharply early on Thursday on a weak fuel complex and on the back of oil's plunge in the previous session, although Brent prices have since recouped some losses.

"It is a logical move but there is not too much volume on it," one trader said.

German Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y traded 10 cents down on the day to 51.85 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), the lowest level since Feb 16's 57.70 euros, according to Reuters data for the over-the-counter market.

French Cal '12 base BY1FR-1Y shed 25 cents to 50.50 euros.

The prospect of more sovereign ratings downgrades and a gloomy outlook for the euro zone economy after two years of turmoil has overshadowed the outlook for its industrial energy demand.

Oil investors seized the opportunity to buy after the Wednesday session saw the biggest plunge, by more than 4 percent, in nearly three months.

The Dec '11 European carbon contract was at 6.48 euros a tonne after its plunge on Wednesday to a new record low of 6.30 euros.

Coal prices were weaker and the euro steadied just off new 11-month lows.

Spot power prices were lower in both countries on higher wind output expectations for Friday although some of this was offset by higher demand predictions.

The French Thursday delivery baseload price was 25 cents off at 47.75 euros and Germany's day ahead baseload was 1.15 euros down at 47.25 euros.

Gale force winds bringing cooler temperatures are forecast for Germany from Friday night onwards. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)