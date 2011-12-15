* German Cal '12 baseload creeps to 52.05 euros/MWh after early dip

* Day ahead power eases on wind supply (Updates prices, adds EU policy reference)

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Dec 15 German power curve prices on Thursday afternoon rebounded from an earlier 10-month low as oil recovered from heavy losses in the previous session and coal and carbon posted gains.

German Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y rose to 52.20 euros from just under 52.oo on Wednesday, having dipped to 51.85 euros earlier, the lowest level since Feb 16's 57.70 euros.

By contrast, French Cal '12 base BY1FR-1Y dipped by 35 cents to 50.40 euros per megawatt hour.

The prospect of more sovereign ratings downgrades and a gloomy outlook for the euro zone economy after two years of turmoil has overshadowed the outlook for its industrial energy demand.

Oil investors seized the opportunity to buy after the Wednesday session saw a 4 percent plunge, the biggest in nearly three months. Prices climbed towards $106, also supported by a weaker dollar, before settling back.

The Dec '11 European carbon contract at 1443 GMT was up 36 cents on the day at 6.81 euros a tonne after its plunge on Wednesday to a new record low of 6.30 euros.

Spot power prices were lower in both countries on higher wind output expectations for Friday although some of this was offset by higher demand predictions.

The French Friday delivery baseload price was 50 cents lower at 47.50 euros and Germany's day ahead baseload was 1. 40 euros down at 47 euros.

Gale force winds bringing cooler temperatures are forecast for Germany from Friday night onwards.

EU energy commissioner Guenther Oettinger, on release of a road map towards 2030 goals, said that shifting to renewable energy will ultimately cost the bloc around the same as business as usual and the EU needs to set the next steps towards low-carbon power soon.

France does not rule out closing the Fessenheim plant, the country's oldest nuclear power plant in eastern France, the ecology minister said on Thursday, adding a decision would be made after results of stress tests are announced at the start of 2012.

In other news, French bank Credit Agricole will stop trading commodities and cut down on commodities trade financing, leaving what has been a lucrative business as the euro zone debt crisis forces European banks to reassess exposure to risk.

The deepening euro zone debt crisis has hit French banks hard as traditional sources of dollar funding have evaporated and as they face pressure to meet tougher capital requirements.

Cargill Inc. has cut 125 jobs worldwide from its energy, transportation and metals operations and merged its European and U.S. power, gas, and coal trading divisions, sources close to the company said on Thursday. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)