* Monday power prices jump on declining wind output

* German Cal '12 baseload hovers around 51.90 euros/MWh

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 German and French power prices for Monday leapt in Friday trading on an anticipated drop in German wind power production early next week, while power forwards hovered near recent lows.

The French Monday delivery baseload price was 12.10 euros up from Friday levels at 59.60 euros a megawatt hour. Monday baseload in Germany was 8 euros up at 55 euros.

Friday prices had fallen due to an influx of wind power as gale force winds swept the region but these are forecast to ease.

"Demand is weak as temperatures are above long-term averages, which would have suggested lower prices," one trader said. "But wind power supply and French nuclear will be tight on Monday," he added.

Maximum German wind power capacity usage is forecast to fall to 5,000 MW by Monday from 20,000 on Friday, and to oscillate around that level at least up to Thursday.

The windy weather has caused disruption to power supply in France, where stormy winds and torrential rain cut off electricity supplies to 400,000 homes and drove a cargo ship aground off the northwestern Brittany coast.

French utility EDF has set out a precautionary emergency plan for the weekend at its Blayais nuclear reactor near Bordeaux to prevent flooding of the plants, located on the banks of the Gironde, which was hit by flooding in 1999.

Looking further ahead into next week, German and Austrian power plant availability in the seven days to Dec 23 will likely rise 3.6 percent, the energy bourse EEX showed.

Coal and gas-fired plant capacity additions will overcompensate a fall in hydroelectric availability while nuclear avalability will be full load throughout the seven days, if operators' current plans materialise.

Along the power curve, prices hovered around, but did not breach, most recent 10-months lows, as coal, carbon and gas prices declined and oil edged higher.

German Cal '12 baseload BY1DE-1Y was broadly unchanged at 51.90 euros and French Cal '12 base BY1FR-1Y dipped by 10 cents to 50.30 euros.

Oil traded above $104 in a consolidation after heavy sell-offs earlier this week, supported by a weaker dollar and concern over U.S. sanctions against Iran, while the eurozone debt crisis continued to weigh.

Germany's BDEW energy industry group said that renewables, led by wind, made up for 19.9 percent of German power output this year, compared with 16.4 percent they contributed in 2010, according to latest calculations by its researchers.

The group said it would not supply total numbers until early next year. Brown coal supplied 24.6 percent of power in 2011, hard coal 18.7 percent, nuclear 17.7 percent and gas 13.6, the rest being pumped storage and waste heat, it said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)