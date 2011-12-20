* Day ahead delivery prices ease on plenty of wind power

* Forwards curve bounces back from Monday lows

* Firmer energy complex helps

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 Increased wind power and French nuclear plant availability depressed European spot power prices on Tuesday, with week ahead prices also weakening due to an anticipated holiday slump.

French Wednesday delivery baseload was 2.60 euros down on the day at 49.10 euros a megawatt hour. The French day ahead position has lost 10.50 euros since last Friday.

Germany's day ahead baseload contract lost 80 cents to 49.20 euros, having shed 5.00 euros on Monday.

Traders said wind power capacity availability during peak hours on Wednesday could total 10,000 MW while forecasts saw this easing to the low thousands MW on Thursday and Friday.

But above-average temperatures kept demand in check and the coming week between Christmas and New Year will be shortened by one working day, Dec. 26, they said.

Temperatures are zero to 6 degrees on Tuesday but will rise to between 5 and 10 degrees by Friday, met office DWD said.

Along the forwards curve, key contracts recovered some lost ground, along with firming oil and runaway carbon prices following a bullish EU Parliament decision.

German Cal '12 baseload power, BY1DE-1Y the year ahead delivery contract which will expire at the end of this year, was 55 cents up at just over 52 euros.

It had hit a new 10-month low on Monday under the weight of slumping oil and carbon at that stage.

The French year-ahead power contract BY1FR-1Y, Cal '12 base, was 60 cents up on the day at 50.35 euros.

European carbon prices rose 17 percent after of a vote in the EU Parliament backing a move to withhold 1.4 billion allowances in the third phase of EU emissions trading, which traders say would alleviate fears of oversupply.

Allowances had fallen to a record low of 6.30 euros last week. Dec. '12 expiry was at 8.56 euros/tonne at 1203 GMT.

Oil was lifted by over $1 on threats to supply in Iran and Kazahkstan and stronger economic data.

The first quarter of 2012 will be largely warmer than usual in Europe, pointing to bearish energy demand, a number of weather watchers have said. Weather Services International said France could be among regions seeing colder weather conditions over the coming three months. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by XXX)