* ARA coal upt to $114 after recent $112, spot gas down

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 German and French power positions for after the Christmas holiday period gained on Friday in anticipation of more industrial demand returning and forecasts of slow wind speeds next week.

Businesses and offices will be closed over the coming three days and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

French Tuesday delivery baseload was 5.25 euros up from prices paid for Friday at 48.50 euros a megawatt hour.

Germany's Dec 27 baseload contract gained 60 cents over Friday to 44.40 euros.

"Despite lower wind power output, German supply will be more comfortable than France's, where demand will be high, and so it is expected to export to France next week," one trader said.

German wind power is expected to fall to around 7,000 MW maximum capacity utilitisation levels on Tuesday and to near zero on Wednesday, compared with healthy levels up to 20,000 MW last week.

Temperatures are forecast to remain in an above-average range between 5 and 11 degrees until Monday.

Along the forwards curve, key power contracts posted gains along with oil holding firm.

German Cal '12 baseload power, BY1DE-1Y the year-ahead delivery contract which will expire at the end of this year, was 50 cents up at 52.60 euros.

The French year-ahead power contract BY1FR-1Y, Cal '12 base, was 50 cents up at 51.10 euros.

Oil held around $108, supported by fresh signs of a strengthening U.S. economy and concern about potential supply disruptions in Iran and Iraq.

European carbon nudged 2.3 percent higher during morning trade and looked set to close 20 percent up over the course of the week, marking one of the most turbulent weeks for carbon trade.

In utility news, E.ON lost a bid for Portugal's stake in utility EDP to competitors Three Gorges of China. It said it could not have offered more money and would focus on expanding renewables after the unsuccessful move.

RWE is seeking advisers to sell its Polish business as part of its divestment plan, a newspaper report said, following the lead of Swedish rival Vattenfall which also sold its Polish business. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)