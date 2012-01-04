* High wind boosts supply, mild weather curbs consumption

* E.ON brings forward Grafenrheinfeld restart by two days

* Year 2013 base prices nudge higher

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 Expectations for German wind power output at above 20,000 MW on Thursday and Friday cut German and French prompt prices sharply in Wednesday trading.

Total installed wind capacity is 27,000 MW.

High winds swept across north-western Europe, arriving on Germany's North Sea coast and forecasters predicted strong winds for southern Germany on Thursday.

In early over-the-counter market trading, Germany's day ahead baseload position dropped by 2.90 euros on the day to 31.90 euros a megawatt hour while the same French contract shed 1.15 euros to 33.35 euros.

The Phelix, the German average day ahead price for baseload on the EEX spot market, came in at 20.35 euros, and Elix, the European spot index on the EEX encompassing Germany/Austria, France and Switzerland, at 27.22 euros.

Demand remained low due to relatively warm temperatures, which were expected to last until later this month at least, and continued school holidays in some regions, traders said.

In addition, on Friday, three of 16 German states will observe a religious holiday.

The thermal supply outlook was boosted by E.ON saying its Grafenrheinfeld nuclear plant, currently at half load after a problem last Sunday, may resume full load late on Wednesday. This is two days ahead of the original advisory.

Electricity forwards prices recovered some ground after sharp falls on Tuesday, led by an oil price jump late that day and some carbon and gas gains. This was despite a slippage of oil prices again on Wednesday.

Crude oil was not far from seven-week highs, underpinned by fears of possible Iranian supply disruption and firm economic data from the U.S. and China.

Germany's Cal '13 power, the new year-ahead baseload contract on the forwards curve, edged 10 cents up to 52.25 euros and the French contract for 2013 also gained 10 cents to 51.10 euros.

Elsewhere, the EEX said it traded a total 30.9 terawatt hours (TWh) of spot and forwards electricity contracts in December 2011, compared with 26.2 TWh in Dec. 2010, and compared with 101.4 TWh in November 2011.

A survey carried out by researchers Forsa and published by local utility group VKU showed that 61 percent of German citizens polled showed themselves prepared to pay more money for power in order to finance an expansion of renewable power.

In outages planning and transparency, RWE's website showed the firms planned generation plant stoppages in 2012 and 2013. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)