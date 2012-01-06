FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 6 European spot electricity prices for next week rose sharply on Friday on the back of forecasts showing lower wind power output in Germany, unplanned nuclear outages in France and a rise in demand.

Germany's Monday baseload gained 14.30 euros a megawatt hour to 48.20 euros and peak gained 9.80 euros to 56.30 euros, with the week ahead positions also rising.

The French contract for Monday jumped by more than 10 euros to 47.00 euros per megawatt hour.

"This week's spot prices had been extremely low due to the gale force winds, which triggered record wind production," one trader said.

"It's natural that (prices) are reversing now that wind speeds are slowing and demand returns closer to normal in the region after the holidays."

Wind power output was seen at less than 5,000 MW of capacity utilisation on Monday compared with stretches above 20,000 MW over the past two days.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Jan. 13 will likely rise 4.6 percent, as hard-coal-fired plant, gas-fired plant and small hydroelectric capacity additions will overcompensate for a fall in brown coal-fired availability, energy bourse EEX data showed.

In France, two unplanned outages at Cattenom 4 and Gravelines 3 also pushed prices higher. There was no timeframe for their restart.

Deutsche Bank research said in a market note it estimated Germany to have been a small net importer of power in the second half of 2011 and predicted it would be a net importer of 9 terawatt hours per year over the 2012 through 2015 period.

It said it had adjusted its German curve prices scenario downwards for the three-year period, but it was still some 3 euros/MWh above the current forward curve prices, adding the main risk remained the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Power curve prices eased with those of coal and emissions, although oil last rose again after overnight falls.

German Cal '12 base was 10 cents off at 52.40 euros while the French contract rose by just over 10 cents to 51.25 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)