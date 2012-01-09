* 15,000 MW in wind power expected in Germany on Tuesday

* EDF's Gravelines 3 reactors restarts

* Cooler weather pushes next week prices higher

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 6 Forecasts for healthy wind production pushed European spot electricity prices lower on Monday although expectations that temperatures will dip below seasonal averages lifted week and month ahead positions, traders said.

The anticipated rebound in wind power output to 15,000 MW cut Tuesday delivery prices but traders said they expected wind power to fall back again next week.

Traders said the rise in wind power overrode some substantial and unscheduled thermal plant stoppages.

Tuesday delivery baseload in Germany was 1.10 euros a megawatt hour down from what had been paid for Monday at 47.10 euros while the French contract firmed by 50 cents to 47.50 euros.

E.ON showed its Scholven F hard coal fired block of 676 MW will likely be offline until Jan. 16, due to a generator fault.

RWE has taken some 3,000 MW of coal and gas-fired offline since Friday, if only for a few days in most cases, it website showed.

In France, EDF's Gravelines 3 nuclear reactor restarted on Jan. 9 after a four day unplanned outage. EDF's Cattenom 4 nuclear reactor which also stopped on Jan. 5 for an unplanned outage is now due to restart on Thursday.

Power curve prices were broadly unchanged as a rise in coal, gas and carbon counterbalanced a drop in crude oil.

German Cal '12 baseload was steady at the 52.40 euros traded on Friday while the French contract was also unchanged at 52.55.

German solar installations reached a fresh record of 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in 2011, playing into the hands of advocates for steeper cuts in tariff subsidies to reduce growth of solar power and the resulting higher costs for consumers.

The figure was 100 GW up from 2010. A further cut in subsidies is likely if this pace continues.

The solar industry group BSW said demands for modules remains high despite large cuts in support.

The Paris-based EPEX SPOT bourse detailed power trades in 2011 in Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by William Hardy)