FRANKFURT, Jan 13 European power curve prices looked weak on Monday and key positions were set for further sales, given a weak economic environment and comparably low spot prices, traders said.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload position, the benchmark for power delivery next year, was at 50.50 euros a megawatt hour, down 70 cents from Friday and at its lowest level since it became the year-ahead position in 2012.

French Cal '13 was quoted at 49.40 euros by broker GFI, down from 50.35 euros on Friday.

"The macro environment and the impact of the mild winter on the spot mean the curve is vulnerable, even if we finally have some winter weather," one trader said. "Other fuels prices are also down," he added.

Pressure has been loaded on the EU including Germany and France, to shore up financial defences after mass euro zone ratings downgrades and as some optimism earlier in the new year has evaporated. This is harming economic sentiment and hence the outlook for industrial energy demand in its big economies.

On the positive side, EU leaders promised at the weekend ot speed up plans to strengthen spending rules and get a permanent bailout fund up and running.

Coal, emissions and oil prices have been reflecting the euro zone worries but crude was up early on Iranian supply disruption warnings to its Gulf Arab neighbours, having posted a weekly loss on Friday on the EU ratings downgrades.

In the spot power market, Germany's day ahead was las at around 52 euros, compared with 54 euros on Friday.

Colder and less windy conditions had lifted the prompt by some 10 euros over the past trading days but prospects for slightly more wind power output, predicted to run at 5,000 MW of capacity utilisation on Tuesday, caused the latest reversal.

French day ahead was at around 53 euros, down by 4 euros from Friday when forecasts for cold weather to settle in for the first time in several weeks had boosted the prompt. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by William Hardy)