(Updates prices, adds France)

* Forwards fall sharply on economy, mild winter

* Wind power output to drop, usage has risen

* No dramatic outages shown in France or Germany

FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 16 European power curve prices looked weak on Monday and key positions, especially in Germany, were set for further sales, given a weak economic environment and lower spot prices, traders said.

Germany's Cal '13 baseload position BY1DE-1Y, the benchmark for power delivery next year, was at 50.40 euros a megawatt hour, down 80 cents from Friday and at its lowest level since it became the year-ahead position in 2012.

French Cal '13 BY1FR-1Y was quoted at 51.05 euros.

"The macro environment and the impact of the mild winter on the spot mean the curve is vulnerable, even if we finally have some winter weather," one trader said. "Other fuels prices are also down," he added.

Pressure has been loaded on the European Union, including Germany and France, to shore up financial defences after mass euro zone ratings downgrades and as some optimism earlier in the new year has evaporated.

This is harming economic sentiment and the outlook for industrial energy demand in the bloc's big economies.

On the positive side, EU leaders promised at the weekend to speed up plans to strengthen spending rules and get a permanent bailout fund up and running.

Coal, emissions and oil prices have been reflecting the euro zone worries but crude was up on Iranian supply disruption warnings to its Gulf Arab neighbours, having posted a weekly loss on Friday on the EU ratings downgrades.

In the spot power market, Germany's day ahead was last at around 51.45 euros, compared with 54 euros on Friday.

Colder and less windy conditions had lifted the prompt by some 10 euros over the past trading days but prospects for slightly more wind power output, predicted to run at 5,000 MW of capacity utilisation on Tuesday, caused the latest reversal.

French day ahead was at around 52.25 euros, down by 4.75 euros from Friday when forecasts for cold weather to settle in for the first time in several weeks had boosted the prompt.

French power grid RTE showed consumption steady at 85,000 MW on Tuesday and then saw it declining gradually for the rest of the week to 79,000 MW on Friday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly from the cold snap reached at the weekend.

No unplanned outages were shown by RTE and German operators E.ON and RWE also indicated the level of their unscheduled stoppages was manageable.

Elsewhere, analysts said Germany's big utilities must reinvent themselves over the coming years, as the government-ordered nuclear exit forces them to cut dependency on their home market, sell assets and rejig their portfolios. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, Editing by Anthony Barker)