PARIS, Jan 17 European spot electricity prices fell on Tuesday, pulled lower by forecasts showing warmer temperatures in the next few days, traders said.

The French spot contract fell by 5.50 euros to 46.75 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the German equivalent contract dropped 5.00 euros to 46.50 euros.

Traders cited weather forecasts showing warmer temperatures in the next few days and the fact that prices did not jump in the last few days when temperatures dipped.

"As a result prices for Wednesday, next week and next month delivery dropped," one trader said.

While French power grid RTE show temperatures will rise back to above seasonal averages, they are expected to fall back below normal from Sunday.

The grid expects consumption will ease to around 75,000 MW for the rest of the week but to rebound to a range of 82,000-84,000 MW by the start of next week.

On the production side, RTE shows nuclear production is close to its maximum level at 60,543 MW, in line with Reuters calculations.

Along the curve, prices were unchanged to lower as Brent crude hovered near unchanged levels as concerns about Europe's economy after credit downgrades in the region last week highlighted the risk to oil demand.

The French 2012 contract was unchanged at 49.30 euros while the German contract eased by 25 cents to 50.15 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron Henderson)