PARIS, Jan 17 European spot electricity
prices fell on Tuesday, pulled lower by forecasts showing warmer
temperatures in the next few days, traders said.
The French spot contract fell by 5.50 euros to 46.75 euros
per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market while the
German equivalent contract dropped 5.00 euros to 46.50 euros.
Traders cited weather forecasts showing warmer temperatures
in the next few days and the fact that prices did not jump in
the last few days when temperatures dipped.
"As a result prices for Wednesday, next week and next month
delivery dropped," one trader said.
While French power grid RTE show temperatures will rise back
to above seasonal averages, they are expected to fall back below
normal from Sunday.
The grid expects consumption will ease to around 75,000 MW
for the rest of the week but to rebound to a range of
82,000-84,000 MW by the start of next week.
On the production side, RTE shows nuclear production is
close to its maximum level at 60,543 MW, in line with Reuters
calculations.
Along the curve, prices were unchanged to lower as Brent
crude hovered near unchanged levels as concerns about Europe's
economy after credit downgrades in the region last week
highlighted the risk to oil demand.
The French 2012 contract was unchanged at 49.30 euros while
the German contract eased by 25 cents to 50.15 euros.
