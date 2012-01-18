* Forward prices remain near 13-month low

* EEX launches NBP clearing

LONDON, Jan 18 European spot power prices fell slightly on Wednesday morning as milder temperatures pulled down demand and healthy wind power generation levels made up for a drop in solar supplies.

Germany's day-ahead baseload (24 hours) delivery contract fell by over 1.30 euros a megawatt-hour (MWh) since Tuesday evening to a settlement of 45.16 euros a MWH on the Epex Spot exchange. The French equivalent was down around 40 euro cents to 46.37 euros a MWh.

Milder temperatures across many parts of western Europe meant that power demand for heating dropped, but an increase in wind production was offset by falling solar generation, preventing further price drops, analysts said.

"While the demand side is getting relief from increasing temperatures, the supply side is - despite high winds - restricted (as) we expect a massive drop in solar power," analysts at Point Carbon said.

German wind power generation was likely to increase by 0.6 gigawatt to 6.2 GW, while French wind generation would rise from 1.5 to 2.5 GW, Point Carbon said.

At the same time, temperature rises by almost 4 degrees Celsius in Germany and 5 degrees in France would cause reductions of 1 GW in Germany and 5 GW in France, where electrical heating is more common than in Germany.

"We believe that Phelix base (Germany) for tomorrow will come out at around 46 euros a MWh and peak around 55 euros per MWh," Point Carbon added.

FORWARD CURVE REMAINS WEAK

Further out on the curve, German 2013 baseload power prices traded around 50.70 euros a MWh at 1420 CET (1320 GMT), up slightly from their 13-month low just above 50 euros the previous day.

The lift is likely to have been triggered by technical buying as the contract's relative strength index (RSI) dropped to 30 point on Tuesday, implying an oversold market.

Despite the lift, the contract remains in a clear downward trend that has been in place since late August 2011, or arguably even since its 2011 peak value around 60.75 euros a MWh reached in April, soon after Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster.

German 2013 base power prices also remain well below their 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values around 52.80, 54, and 54.70 euros a MWh respectively, and only slightly above the 49.75 euros 220 DMA.

EEX LAUNCHES UK NBP CLEARING

Also on Wednesday, Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it was launching clearing of UK NBP (UK gas) forward contracts conducted outside of an exchange, known as over-the-counter (OTC) trades.

"As of this date, EEX participants can register UK NBP forward transactions conducted off exchange at EEX for clearing and nomination purposes," EEX said.

The UK's NBP gas market is Europe's most liquid, and it is also used as a benchmark for pricing spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes into Europe.

For the financial evaluation of positions in NBP futures contracts, the exchange would use settlement prices by the London Energy Brokers' Association (LEBA), EEX added. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)