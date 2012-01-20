PARIS, Jan 20 European electricity prices were mixed on Friday, with German prices firmer on forecasts for lower wind power output next week while the French contract eased due to milder temperatures.

German Monday prices rose by 2.20 euros to 44.45 euros a megawatt hour baseload and the French contract fell by 3 euros to 41.50 euros.

In Germany, temperatures will remain around two to seven degrees Celsius up to Monday while temperatures in France will rise to above average.

MeteoGroup in Germany showed wind levels on Monday at below 5,000 MW of capacity compared with near 20,000 MW on Saturday/Sunday. Prospects for Tuesday and Wednesday were even lower.

French power grid RTE showed on its website consumption next week would average 78,000/79,000 MW.

French nuclear availability currently stands at over 95 percent of capacity, also keeping a lid on prices.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to Jan 27 will likely rise 7.9 percent at generation plants fired with coal, gas, and oil while hydroelectric capacity is also due to increase, energy bourse EEX data showed.

The power curve took support from firmer oil and gas while carbon prices were slightly off, but compared with a marked 7.3 percent rise seen on Thursday.

In the oil market, a debt deal in Greece and fresh sanctions expected to be placed on Iranian crude early next week supported prices.

Germany's Cal '12 baseload contract was steady at the 51 euros level it had held on Thursday, having touched 13-month lows earlier in the week. The French contract rose by 15 cents to 50.00 euros. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Anthony Barker)