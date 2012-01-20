PARIS, Jan 20 European electricity prices
were mixed on Friday, with German prices firmer on forecasts for
lower wind power output next week while the French contract
eased due to milder temperatures.
German Monday prices rose by 2.20 euros to 44.45 euros a
megawatt hour baseload and the French contract fell by 3 euros
to 41.50 euros.
In Germany, temperatures will remain around two to seven
degrees Celsius up to Monday while temperatures in France will
rise to above average.
MeteoGroup in Germany showed wind levels on Monday at below
5,000 MW of capacity compared with near 20,000 MW on
Saturday/Sunday. Prospects for Tuesday and Wednesday were even
lower.
French power grid RTE showed on its website consumption next
week would average 78,000/79,000 MW.
French nuclear availability currently stands at over 95
percent of capacity, also keeping a lid on prices.
German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
Jan 27 will likely rise 7.9 percent at generation plants fired
with coal, gas, and oil while hydroelectric capacity is also due
to increase, energy bourse EEX data showed.
The power curve took support from firmer oil and gas while
carbon prices were slightly off, but compared with a marked 7.3
percent rise seen on Thursday.
In the oil market, a debt deal in Greece and fresh sanctions
expected to be placed on Iranian crude early next week supported
prices.
Germany's Cal '12 baseload contract was steady at the 51
euros level it had held on Thursday, having touched 13-month
lows earlier in the week. The French contract rose by 15 cents
to 50.00 euros.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by
Anthony Barker)