BERLIN, March 21 European electricity prices were weaker across the board on Wednesday as supply was ample and demand poor, owing to temperatures above seasonal averages.

French baseload prices for Thursday delivery fell by 3 euros to 47.00 per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, while the German equivalent contract was 1 euro off at 44.50 euros.

Temperatures in Germany will be rising to a range of 14 to 20 degrees Celsius on Saturday, compared with 10 to 18 degrees on Wednesday, which will result in heavy solar power production, especially at midday peak times, according to weather watchers.

In France, temperatures will be some 3 degrees above average until the end of the week.

The warmer weather will strongly curb consumption, overriding the potentially bullish effect of low German wind power generation, traders said.

Power curve prices declined with those of carbon and gas while coal traded sideways and oil rebounded after falls on Tuesday. A surprise drop in U.S. inventories and tension over Iran countered Saudi Arabia's efforts to lower prices by pledging supply boosts.

German Cal '13 baseload power was 20 cents down at 52 euros, while the equivalent French contract remained at 52.60 euros.

Planned cuts to German solar power support fees will not tackle the problem of excessive subsidies and quotas may be a good way forward, the head of Germany's cartel office said to reporters. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)