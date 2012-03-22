BERLIN, March 22 European spot electricity prices were weaker on Thursday due to bearish supply factors and poor demand, as temperatures continued to climb above seasonal averages ahead of the weekend.

French baseload prices for Friday delivery fell by 60 cents to 46.40 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, while the equivalent German contract was off 70 cents at 43.90 euros.

Daytime temperatures in Germany will be in a broad 15 to 21 degrees Celsius range through to at least Sunday, said met office DWD, while France will see highs of 19 to 20 degrees.

The warmer weather has helped generate huge amounts of solar power while curbing consumption. Together with good thermal capacity supply, this has overridden the potentially bullish effect of low German wind power generation, traders said.

Power curve prices eased along with those of other fuels and carbon emissions rights.

Brent crude oil prices fell after weak Chinese and European manufacturing data sparked fears that slowing growth could dent global energy demand.

Coal and gas prices were also down.

German Cal '13 baseload power nudged 5 cents lower to 52 euros, while the equivalent French contract shed 10 cents to 52.50 euros.

In Germany's renewable energy story, the federal government has now agreed with conservative-led states on a number of contentious issues surrounding the cutting of solar incentives, sources in the ruling coalition told Reuters. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Dvaid Hulmes)