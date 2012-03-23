PARIS/BERLIN, March 23 European electricity
baseload prices fell on Friday on the back of ample solar
supplies in Germany and low demand related to the warm weather
conditions, traders said.
As in the previous days, this overrode the potentially
bullish price support from very low German wind power
production.
Germany's Monday baseload contract fell by 2.70 euros on
Friday to 41.25 euros a megawatt hour, the lowest level
since Feb. 22. The French contract eased by 5.00 euros to 41.50
euros/MWh.
Temperatures are forecast at between 14 and 21 degrees until
Monday, eliminating heating demand.
Figures from the EEX exchange showed that availability of
power plants in the region will likely decline 0.6 percentage
points next week, due to lower hydro and nuclear capacity
provided by operators.
Along the forwards curve prices fell despite a rebound in
oil prices. The key German Cal '13 baseload power
contract was 20 cents down at 51.80 euros, the lowest level
since Feb. 15. The French contract was flat at 52.55 euros.
Traders cited weak coal and gas prices while carbon was only
rebounding slightly after a significant 7 percent fall on
Thursday, when banks and traders exited long positions.
Oil prices rallied on Friday on news that Iranian oil
exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening
Western sanctions have caused some buyers to stop or scale back
purchases.
There were some policy developments in Germany on Thursday
where the government aims to speed up its green programme and
meet renewable targets.
It said on Thursday it is planning talks with development
bank KfW to help bear some of the costs of expanding
offshore wind parks.
Late on Thursday, negotiators also agreed to relax some
aspects of proposed cuts in solar power incentives after
pressure from conservative-led states, according to sources in
the ruling coalition.
But issues such as the size of the cuts still remain open
and a final agreement is not expected until
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; editing by Keiron
Henderson)