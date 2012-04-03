* Wind power output to recover, solar also running high
* Effect of nuclear outages mitigated by renewable supply
* Forwards prices fall along with carbon, oil
FRANKFURT, April 3 European power prices fell
across the board on Tuesday as ample supply from renewable
sources weighed on the prompt and the curve tracked new lows in
the carbon emission rights market.
German Wednesday delivery baseload was 1.40 euros off at
47.40 euros a megawatt hour. French day ahead delivery
baseload was 1.60 euros down at 48.60 euros.
Wind power output will rise to some 5,000 MW of capacity use
during Wednesday but then fall towards zero over the following
two days and recapture 15,000 MW at the weekend, when demand
will be negligible, weather watchers said.
Solar power output looks set to be running at high levels at
least up to Monday.
The green power supplies will override the effects of some
thermal supply problems and coming routine nuclear outages in
Germany and France, even if demand will be subdued due to the
Easter holidays starting on Friday and running through to
Monday, traders said.
German utility E.ON's big Brokdorf nuclear reactor will now
stay out until April 10, the operator's website showed, adding
yet another 5 days to an unscheduled outage begun on March
28.
Meanwhile, E.ON is due to stick to long-term schedules
showing that the 1,480 MW Grohnde reactor will go offline for
two weeks from April 6.
Temperatures will be between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius by
Friday, not overly warm but higher than previously predicted.
Power curve prices eased with carbon's record low of just
over 6 euros a tonne, after data on 2011 emissions indicated
much lower CO2 output in EU countries, prompting analyst
write-downs. [EU/CAR
ON]
Prices of carbon, an important power price component, had
already plunged in the first quarter amid stuttering economic
growth and a glut of new U.N. authorised carbon offsets for use
in the mandatory EU trading scheme.
Oil and coal prices were also weaker while gas
remained underpinned by the North Sea gas platform leak.
German Cal '13 baseload power was 50 cents down on the day
at 51.35 euros, a level last seen on March 26 and on
Feb. 14, according to Reuters data for the OTC market.
French Cal '13 base was 90 cents lower at 51.70 euros.
The French government will probably pick the winners of a 10
billion euro tender for the country's first offshore wind farms
later this week, seeking to close a gap with other European wind
producing nations and lowering its reliance on
nuclear.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Anthony Barker)