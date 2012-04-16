* German Year 2013 at lowest since late Jan

* Spot prices up on lasting cold

FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 16 Falling energy and carbon rights prices sent European power forwards down sharply in Monday trading, with Germany's benchmark Cal '13 position at a near three-month low and the corresponding French contract at a two-month low.

"There's sales pressure from fuels and the economy," one trader said.

German Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next year was at 51.05 euros ($67.0) a megawatt hour in the OTC market, down 50 cents from Friday and at its lowest level since Jan. 23.

French Cal '13, at 51.50 euros, was down 60 cents from Friday and at its lowest since Feb 15.

May prices also fell strongly, with German base off 1.60 euros from Friday at 40.25 euros, on expectations that demand in that month will be curbed by a number of holidays. The French baseload contract for next week tumbled by 6.50 euros to 42.75.

Crude oil prices fell by over $1 to below $120/barrel and north European coal was $1 down from Friday as growing worries about the global economy from Europe to China reinforced concerns about slowing demand.

EU carbon prices fell nearly 5 percent as buying evaporated in the face of flagging energy prices and heightened concerns about the euro zone economy and Spain's ability to manage its debt.

At 1346 GMT, the benchmark December 2012 EU Allowance was trading at 6.89 euros on ICE , down 36 cents from Friday's close, overturning five successive days of gains.

In contrast to the curve, spot power was mostly higher in Germany and France as demand kicked in again following the end of a holiday period wrapped around the Easter celebrations on April 6 through 9.

Expectations of cool weather over the next three days also pushed up nearby demand while stronger wind power supply offset some of the bullishness.

In France the Tuesday delivery contract rose by 7 euros to 60.00 euros on forecasts for colder weather and the unplanned outage of the Chinon B1 reactor. Germany, Tuesday delivery baseload power was 40 cents up at 49.50 euros.

Switzerland's Beznau 2 nuclear reactor restarted power production on April 15 after a three-week stoppage, as operator Axpo confirmed announcements late on Friday the outage would end at the weekend.

Temperatures will stay at around 8 to 11 degrees to Tuesday, then rise by 2 degrees on Wednesday and possibly jump to a range of 13 to 16 degrees on Thursday, German met office DWD said.

French utility GDF Suez took control of Britain's International Power on Monday through a sweetened offer of 6.4 billion pounds ($10.2 billion), leaving the world's biggest independent power producer better placed to win contracts in fast-growing emerging markets. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli,; editing by William Hardy)