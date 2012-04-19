FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 18 Germany's 2013
delivery electricity contract posted a fresh three-month low on
Thursday, taking its lead from falling gas, carbon and coal
prices while the French contract rose slightly.
The German position was at 50.75 euros a megawatt hour
BY1DE-1Y, down 20 cents on the day and the lowest since Jan.
19, according to Reuters data for the OTC market.
The French contract rose by 10 cents to 51.60 euros.
BY1FR-1Y
Carbon which has collapsed to record lows was looking to an
EU Commission meeting to assess the problems and look for
remedies. The bellwether Dec. '12 contract was 1.2 percent down
at 7.23 euros a tonne.
EU Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said the Commission
will review the auctioning regulation for the ETS trading system
by the end of the year.
The prompt power market was stable to slightly higher
forecasts showing lower wind power production in Germany. German
day ahead baseload was 2.30 euros up at 53.00 euros BD1DE-D
while the French contract was stable 54.00 euros.
Traders said availability was tight in both Europe's key
markets, with France at a premium to Germany due to nuclear
tightness and cool weather.
In other sector news, Switzerland's cross-border
power trade deficit in 2011 was five times larger than a year
earlier as domestic electricity output fell even though
consumption also declined, Swiss energy office BFE data showed.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli, editing by
William Hardy)