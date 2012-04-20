FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 20 European spot
electricity prices fell on Friday on forecasts for more rain and
warmer weather next week, while Germany's Cal '13 power contract
rebounded from a new three-month low, tracking gains in oil and
gas prices.
Germany's contract for Monday delivery fell by 4.25 euros at
48.75 euros while the French contract fell by 1.50 euros
to 52.50 euros.
"Consumption in France is expected to fall next week by 7 or
8 gigawatts, which is a cumulated effect of holidays and warmer
temperatures," one trader said.
The German 2013 delivery contract was at 51.05 euros a
megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, up 30 cents on the day, a level last
seen on Jan. 24, according to Reuters data for the OTC market.
The French contract fell by 10 cents to 51.50 euros.
German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
April 27 will likely rise by 1.7 percent with most additions
coming from brown coal-fired, gas-fired and some pumped-storage
plants, data from energy bourse EEX showed.
While nuclear availability will remain at two thirds of
capacity overall, E.ON plans to restart the Grohnde reactor
after maintenance by Tuesday and take in its place
Grafenrheinfeld offline on Sunday.
Its current website indications broadly confirmed these
long-term schedules but Grohnde's return is two days late and
Grafenrheinfeld's return also scheduled a little longer.
Temperatures will be around 10 to 16 degrees every day up to
Monday.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison
Birrane)