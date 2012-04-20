FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 20 European spot electricity prices fell on Friday on forecasts for more rain and warmer weather next week, while Germany's Cal '13 power contract rebounded from a new three-month low, tracking gains in oil and gas prices.

Germany's contract for Monday delivery fell by 4.25 euros at 48.75 euros while the French contract fell by 1.50 euros to 52.50 euros.

"Consumption in France is expected to fall next week by 7 or 8 gigawatts, which is a cumulated effect of holidays and warmer temperatures," one trader said.

The German 2013 delivery contract was at 51.05 euros a megawatt hour BY1DE-1Y, up 30 cents on the day, a level last seen on Jan. 24, according to Reuters data for the OTC market.

The French contract fell by 10 cents to 51.50 euros.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to April 27 will likely rise by 1.7 percent with most additions coming from brown coal-fired, gas-fired and some pumped-storage plants, data from energy bourse EEX showed.

While nuclear availability will remain at two thirds of capacity overall, E.ON plans to restart the Grohnde reactor after maintenance by Tuesday and take in its place Grafenrheinfeld offline on Sunday.

Its current website indications broadly confirmed these long-term schedules but Grohnde's return is two days late and Grafenrheinfeld's return also scheduled a little longer.

Temperatures will be around 10 to 16 degrees every day up to Monday. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Muriel Boselli; Editing by Alison Birrane)