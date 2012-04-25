* Spot prices fall on more wind, warmer weather

* Nearby outlook stays bearish due May 1 holiday

* German Cal '13 at new 3-month low

FRANKFURT, April 25 Most European spot electricity prices fell further on Wednesday on warmer weather and more German wind power supply while the May 1 holiday in major countries weighed on demand.

Germany's baseload contract for Thursday delivery fell by 2 euros a megawatt hour to 42.20 euros while the same French contract dropped by 40 cents to 45 euros. The French peakload contract however rose 1.40 euros to 50.75 euros.

"More supply and less demand make for an easy explanation in Germany. In France, the base price fall could have been stronger was it not for nuclear tightness and some nervousness about strikes, which lifted the peak," one trader said.

Weather data showed German wind power supply will rise from well under 7,500 MW of capacity use on Wednesday to over 10,000 on Thursday and a 15,000 MW peak early Friday, falling again thereafter. This should boost supply.

Temperatures will rise to between 25 and 30 degrees on Saturday compared with a wide range of 9 to 18 degrees on Wednesday, depending on the region, met office DWD said.

This will curb demand, which will be further weakened by the May 2 holiday in Germany and France. As it falls on next Tuesday, some businesses will close entirely on the bridge day next Monday, or sizeable numbers of employees will stay away.

In France, strikers said they will halt E.ON's coal and gas plants on Thursday over plans by the utility to close five coal blocks, but E.ON said it had not been planning to operate the plants anyway as there was a demand lull.

Also, maintenance workers of EDF contractor Spie Nucleaire at the Bugey and Cruas nuclear plants said they would be joining in ongoing strike action at Cattenom and Fessenheim over pay, but no impact on production was expected.

A fire in the engine room of the Fessenheim 2 unit was put out quickly without any impact, operator EDF said.

Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in France was down 35 cents at 51 euros and the same in Germany was at 50.50 euros, off 15 cents. BY1DE-1Y

Traders cited weaker coal and carbon, while oil and gas made some gains again after losses this week.

UK-based trading platform Griffin Markets Group said it will introduce a multilateral trading facility (MTF) for European over-the-counter (OTC) energy markets in the third quarter of the year, and would soon open a German office in Berlin. (Reporting by Vera Eckert and Gus Trompiz, editing by William Hardy)