* French nuclear, German renewables outputs boost spot

* Germany's Cal 13 up to 1-month high on oil, sentiment

PARIS/FRANKFURT, June 26 A tight spot supply picture pushed up European prompt power prices on Tuesday, traders said, citing a fall in German renewable power capacity and low French nuclear plant availability.

Germany's day ahead baseload was 9.75 euros up on the day at 49 euros a megawatt hour and the equivalent French contract rose 4.5 euros to 50.5 euros per MWh.

Point Carbon data showed German wind production could fall to less than a third of Tuesday's 9.3 GW one day on, with 2.6 GW indicated for Wednesday and 1.1 GW for Thursday. The outlook for likely output over next week's five working days stayed below 2 GW for each day.

E.ON showed on its transparency site that its Wilhelmshaven hard coal-fired power block of 757 MW closed on Tuesday due to boiler problems and will likely be offline for three days.

RWE brought forward by one day the restart of its Emsland reactor which is undergoing maintenance and may reconnect with the grid on June 28.

Across the Rhine, the high outage level in French nuclear energy helped push France's spot power prices higher, a trader said.

German power curve prices reached a near one-month high after steadier oil, carbon and gas triggered a rebound in previously depressed sentiment, traders said.

The benchmark Cal '13 baseload power position gained 30 cents on the day to 48.70 euros, its highest since May 31. The French year-ahead contract was up 30 cents to 50.2 euros.

In macroeconomic news, German consumer morale unexpectedly edged up going into July on improving income expectations, the GfK market research group's latest survey showed.

However, sentiment in the coming months may take a knock from the continuing euro zone crisis. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)