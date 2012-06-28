* French, German consumption seen down

* Forward prices fall on lower oil prices

* France's ASN watchdog releases nuclear safety report

PARIS, June 28 European spot power prices fell on Thursday, dragged lower by expectations for a decrease in consumption in Germany and France and an increase in German solar and wind power output, traders said.

Germany's day-ahead baseload was 3.25 euros down on the day at 44.75 euros a megawatt hour and the equivalent French contract eased 2 cents to 48.23 euros per MWh.

"All fundamentals in the CWE area (Continental Western Europe) are bearish for tomorrow," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst Petter Vegard Hansen wrote on Thursday.

German consumption was expected to fall by 440 MWh, while on the production side, wind power generation was forecast to rise to more than 2 GW and solar energy output was expected up to around 5.6 GW, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.

However, lower nuclear capacity in France, with the outages level running at a more than 5-year high according to Reuters data, prevented the French spot contract falling substantially.

EDF said on Thursday it would carry out the work needed to fulfill the ASN nuclear watchdog's recommendations to increase the safety of its 19 nuclear plants in France.

The ASN said on Thursday a "massive" amount of work would be needed over several years to implement a series of requirements in the wake of the March 2011 Fukushima accident in Japan.

The French authority singled out the Chinon and Saint-Alban nuclear plants as needing improvements in nuclear safety and environmental protection and praised the Penly, Blayais and Golfech sites.

Along the forward curve, prices fell on the day, tracking lower crude oil futures, with the Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany down 50 cents to 48.25 euros and France's year-ahead contract 45 cents lower at 49.75 euros. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Marion Douet, editing by William Hardy)