PARIS, June 29 European forward electricity prices rose on Friday, underpinned by a rise in oil prices prompted by hopes eurozone leaders are moving towards a solution to the debt crisis.

The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany BY1DE-1Y was up 55 cents to 48.8 euros per megawatt hour and France's year-ahead contract BY1FR-1Y rose 40 cents to 50.15 euros per MWh.

Oil rallied with other commodities and the euro, rising by $3 a barrel after European leaders agreed on a strategy to tackle soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, but it was still set for the deepest quarterly loss since 2008.

In the spot market, power prices for Monday delivery fell 73 cents to 47.5 euros a megawatt hour in France on expectations for a rebound in nuclear capacity on Monday after the record low levels reached this week.

High levels of hydropower reserves in France are also adding pressure to the French day-ahead contract, traders said.

Germany's day-ahead baseload was 2.2 euros up on the day at 46.95 euros per MWh on forecast for low levels of wind and solar power production, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data show.

On the demand side, lower consumption is also expected in France, Germany and the Netherlands, weighing on spot prices. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)