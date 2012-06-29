* Germany's Monday contract rise on low wind, solar output
* French spot prices fall on nuclear capacity rebound
PARIS, June 29 European forward electricity
prices rose on Friday, underpinned by a rise in oil prices
prompted by hopes eurozone leaders are moving towards a solution
to the debt crisis.
The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany BY1DE-1Y was up 55 cents
to 48.8 euros per megawatt hour and France's year-ahead contract
BY1FR-1Y rose 40 cents to 50.15 euros per MWh.
Oil rallied with other commodities and the euro, rising by
$3 a barrel after European leaders agreed on a strategy to
tackle soaring borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, but it was
still set for the deepest quarterly loss since 2008.
In the spot market, power prices for Monday delivery
fell 73 cents to 47.5 euros a megawatt hour in France on
expectations for a rebound in nuclear capacity on Monday after
the record low levels reached this week.
High levels of hydropower reserves in France are also adding
pressure to the French day-ahead contract, traders said.
Germany's day-ahead baseload was 2.2 euros up on the
day at 46.95 euros per MWh on forecast for low levels of wind
and solar power production, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data
show.
On the demand side, lower consumption is also expected in
France, Germany and the Netherlands, weighing on spot prices.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)