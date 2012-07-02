* Lower wind power output expected in Germany

* Temperatures to rise but still neutral

* Curve drops with oil

FRANKFURT, July 2 European prompt power prices were boosted by lower wind and nuclear power in France on Monday, which resulted in higher midday prices for the day ahead on the Epex Spot Exchange.

The bourse's Tuesday price for German baseload, at 49.63 euros a megawatt hour, was up over 5 euros from the Monday price (44.47 euros) and 2.20 euros above the OTC day-ahead price earlier in the session of 47.45 euros.

This OTC level had also been up 50 cents on the trading day compared with Friday's OTC level.

The French Epex exchange fixing for day ahead delivery, at 49.47 euros, was 5.50 euros up on the day.

German wind power output was seen down by a fifth on Tuesday at 1.3 GW, according to Point Carbon.

This, together with the continued tight French nuclear supply, overrode higher solar power expectations and the return of RWE's Emsland nuclear reactor last weekend, adding 1,458 MW.

Temperatures were neutral for consumption - they were seen climbing some 5 degrees this week, eliminating heating demand. But they will stay well under 30 degrees and thus not trigger too much air conditioning demand.

Forward electricity prices were down with oil, carbon and coal.

Brent crude fell towards $96 a barrel after weak data from Europe and Asian economies and on worries over the euro zone crisis, as enthusiasm over Friday's EU bank bailout faded.

The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload power next year was down 50 cents to 48.45 euros in the OTC market. France's equivalent year-ahead contract shed 25 cents to 49.90 euros.

In other news, a study by energy and financial consultancy Baringa said many European utilities are ignoring at their peril EU rules to toughen laws against market abuses.

While authorities are built up to implement the legislation, companies are losing valuable time to respond with their own preparations. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)