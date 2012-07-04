* French day-ahead supported by nuclear outages
* EDF's nuclear capacity forecast hitches worrying-traders
PARIS, July 4 German spot power prices fell on
Wednesday, dragged down by expectations for higher solar and
wind electricity output, while a high level of offline nuclear
capacity kept the French day ahead contract steady.
Germany's OTC day-ahead base price eased 1.1 euros
to 46.15 euros per megawatt hour. The day-ahead French price
remained flat at 46.90 euros per MWh.
Solar production in Germany was expected around 5,200 MW, or
160 MW higher than on Tuesday, offsetting slightly higher
consumption, Thomson Reuters Carbon Point analysts wrote.
"France's spot is still a bit high, it's linked to unplanned
outages at nuclear plants but there should be restarts in the
next few months," a trader said.
Nuclear outages at EDF's 19 plants are near a record high,
with off-line capacity at 20,600 MW, or 32.6 percent, according
to Reuters data.
A persistent gap between the French electricity grid's
forecasts of available nuclear power and the amount that
eventually feeds into the network is discouraging participation
in a small power market with little price movement, traders
said.
The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload
power next year edged up 10 cents to 48.80 euros ($61.52) a
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. France's
equivalent year-ahead contract rose slightly to 50 euros.
"Since June 25, France's benchmark 2013 contract baseload
has traded between 49.9 and 50.2, in a very tight range. It's a
wait-and-see market," a trader said.
Crude oil prices fell on Wednesday, after a sharp gain the
previous day, as investors returned their focus to the grim
global economic backdrop, though expectations of fresh stimulus
measures limited losses.
World shares, the euro and sterling also fell on Wednesday
as weak data highlighted the headwinds facing the global
economy, though hopes of more monetary stimulus from central
banks limited the falls.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)